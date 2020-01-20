CALGARY -- Alberta's colleges and universities will soon receive provincial funding based on the achievement of predetermined targets.

Beginning April 1, funding for post-secondary institutions will be linked to performance-based outcomes.

"This new model is designed to help our students succeed," said Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides. "This model will be non-competitive. Institutions will not compete against each other for taxpayer dollars. They will compete against themselves."

Individual targets — and the weighting of the targets — will be determined for each of the province's post-secondary institutions following consultation with students, teachers and administration. According to Nicolaides, the indicators may include:

Graduation and completion rates

Post-graduate employment

Experiential learning

Enrolment

Quality of teaching

Student satisfaction

A post-secondary institution that achieves all of its targets will receive full funding while institutions that do not reach their goals will have their funding prorated to reflect the percentage of its targets that were met.

In addition to the change to the funding structure, Nicolaides announced the province will scrap its annual reviews with each institution in favour of the creation of three-year investment management agreements with the schools. The move is expected to improve long-term funding predictability and prevent institutions from changing course on an annual basis.