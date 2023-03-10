Provinces knew health transfers could be affected by user fees, expert says

The federal government is reducing health transfer payments to many of the provinces, including Alberta, for their practice of charging user fees for procedures that should have been funded by the government. The federal government is reducing health transfer payments to many of the provinces, including Alberta, for their practice of charging user fees for procedures that should have been funded by the government.

