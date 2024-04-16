Public assistance sought in search for missing man: Innisfail RCMP

Mounties out of Innisfail, Alta., need your help finding a missing man.

The RCMP says Matthew Taylor, 27, was last seen in Innisfail on April 11 and was last heard from several days later, on April 15.

There is concern for his well-being, the RCMP says.

Taylor is described as pale, approximately 5’8” and 161 pounds, green-eyed and brown-haired with a beard.

He usually wears prescription glasses.

He drives a black 2007 Dodge Nitro with Alberta licence plate CGL3226.

Anyone who sees Taylor or knows where he might be is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-227-3341.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips app.