Rally calls for moratorium on logging in Kananaskis County after scheduled clearcut moved up from 2026 to December
A rally is being held Saturday morning to call for a moratorium on logging in southern Alberta due to drought and water shortages.
The group are demanding an immediate pause of the plans by Spray Lake Sawmills to log over 1,100 hectares in Kananaskis County's Upper Highwood drainage. The group says the cutting schedule has been accelerated from 2026 to December 2023.
They say extreme drought and water shortage conditions are expected to continue, necessitating a pause in logging. They also say "meaningful consultation" with impacted communities and stakeholders including the Ivarhe Nakoda community of Eden Valley, the towns of High River and Okotoks, recreational users and downstream water rights and allocation holders are needed.
The pause is needed, the group says, because clearcut logging of over 1,100 hectares in the Highwood Watershed is scheduled to start as soon as Dec.1. It says Alberta has 51 regions in water shortage management stage four (of five) drought, with limited snowpack and years of increasing drought anticipated.
Representatives from Bow Bioregion Regeneration Network and Calgary Climate Hub will be on hand.
The rally starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at the Lineham Ray Use Area Kananaskis.
This is a developng story that will be updated later this afternoon.
