'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police

A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.

The man reportedly approached a group of three women and sexually assaulted one of them early on Sunday morning, police say.

Earlier in the evening, on Saturday around 10 p.m., a group of women were at a home in the 900 block of Ridge Road S.W. when they noticed a suspicious black truck parked across the street. The man inside the truck appeared to be watching the home between 10:10 and 11 p.m.

The women then left the home around 11 p.m.

Then around 12:55 a.m., the women were walking back to the home through Elbow Park, west of 32 Avenue and Eighth Street S.W., along a pathway to Pitt Avenue and Ridge Road S.W.

Then, police say, a nude, unknown man suddenly grabbed one of the women in a sexual nature. He proceeded to pin one of the other women to the ground.

Two women were able to escape and ran back to the home to call police.

Officers arrived on scene around 1:05 a.m. and found the third woman walking back to the home.

Police knocked on doors in the area and conducted helicopter and canine patrols, but were unable to find the man.

The suspect is described as having dark hair and dark facial hair. Police believe the man who attacked the woman is the same one seen in the black truck earlier in the night.

“Serious incidents, especially when they appear to be random, are extremely concerning for victims and for the whole community,” Staff Sgt Brad Moore of the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

“We have increased patrols in the area where the reported attack occurred, and officers are continuing to investigate. We are asking citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.