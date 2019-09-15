

CTV News Calgary





Airdrie RCMP confirm a 16-year-old boy who had been missing since Friday morning has been located.

Zachary Lemay went missing sometime in the morning of September 13 after leaving his home in Airdrie. Officials said they were very concerned for Lemay's safety.

Early Tuesday morning, RCMP officials confirmed Lemay has been located and was "safe and sound". Police have not indicated where Lemay was found.