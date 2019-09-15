RCMP confirm missing Airdrie teen found safe and sound
Zachary Lemay, 16, who had been missing since Friday, September 13 has been located. (Supplied)
CTV News Calgary
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:15PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 6:05AM MDT
Airdrie RCMP confirm a 16-year-old boy who had been missing since Friday morning has been located.
Zachary Lemay went missing sometime in the morning of September 13 after leaving his home in Airdrie. Officials said they were very concerned for Lemay's safety.
Early Tuesday morning, RCMP officials confirmed Lemay has been located and was "safe and sound". Police have not indicated where Lemay was found.