RCMP investigate apparent murder-suicide in Sundre
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:13AM MDT
RCMP are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home in Sundre. (File photo)
CALGARY -- Sundre RCMP is investing an apparent murder-suicide after a 35-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were found dead Sunday in a home in the central Alberta town.
Police were called to the home about 8:50 p.m. and the Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
"It is believed the 41-year-old female is the victim of a homicide," police said in a release.
No other details have been released.
Police are not looking for suspects and no charges are anticipated.
Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.