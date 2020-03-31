CALGARY -- Sundre RCMP is investing an apparent murder-suicide after a 35-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were found dead Sunday in a home in the central Alberta town.

Police were called to the home about 8:50 p.m. and the Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

"It is believed the 41-year-old female is the victim of a homicide," police said in a release.

No other details have been released.

Police are not looking for suspects and no charges are anticipated.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.