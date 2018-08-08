CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
RCMP investigates death of Cardston toddler
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 3:25PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 8, 2018 6:03PM MDT
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a two-year-old girl who was found in medical distress on August 2.
Police were informed on August 3 that a young girl had been taken to hospital a day earlier.
Officers launched an investigation into the nature of her injuries that eventually led to her death on August 6.
An autopsy was completed in Calgary on August 7 but no details have been released.
There is no information on any suspects or charges at this point.