The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a two-year-old girl who was found in medical distress on August 2.

Police were informed on August 3 that a young girl had been taken to hospital a day earlier.

Officers launched an investigation into the nature of her injuries that eventually led to her death on August 6.

An autopsy was completed in Calgary on August 7 but no details have been released.

There is no information on any suspects or charges at this point.