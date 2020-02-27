CALGARY -- The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit seeks the public's assistance to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased 24-year-old female on Highway 8 southeast of Cochrane early Wednesday evening.

The Cochrane RCMP responded to a call at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the major crimes unit took over the operation.

On Thursday, an autoposy conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary confirmed that the manner of death was homicide.

The identity of the 24-year-old female from Calgary has been tentatively confirmed, but the police aren't releasing it at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or call your local police. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through Apple App or the Google Play Store.