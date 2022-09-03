RCMP investigating fatal stabbing at Banff bar early Saturday

Banff RCMP are investigating after a violent altercation that left a 27-year-old Foothills, Alta. man dead early Saturday.

At around 12:09 a.m., Banff RCMP responded to a call about a man being stabbed after an altercation outside the Dancing Sasquatch bar on Banff Avenue.

Police located the victim, who was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

Two men were taken into custody.

Police said the incident wasn't related to a similar event that took place Aug.5 at the same bar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 403-762-2226.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available…