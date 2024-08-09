RCMP looking to identify person of interest in fatal shooting east of Calgary

Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.

Strathmore RCMP officers were called to Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 just before noon for reports of a shooting involving two armed suspects. The area is east of the hamlet of Conrich, about 10 kilometres east of Calgary.

Mounties discovered two people who had been shot, one fatally and the other superficially.

RCMP provided a new photo on Friday of a person believed to have information that could assist in the investigation. The man was seen in the Bearspaw area of Rocky View County on Aug. 5, 2024, between 7 and 8 a.m.

RCMP are looking to identify this person of interest in relation to a shooting east of Calgary. They were seen in Bearspaw, Alta., on Aug. 5, 2024, between 7 and 8 a.m. (Supplied: RCMP)

CTV News spoke with residents in Bearspaw on Thursday who captured the image on security footage, along with pictures of a stolen 2013 Dodge Ram truck, with teal aftermarket rims that police were interested in.

The Caucasian man was seen wearing a #43 Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors jersey, with a bucket hat and a tattoo sleeve down his arm. He also had a goatee.

Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online through P3 Tips.

"We have a significant number of resources throughout the province focused on apprehending these subjects and on protecting the public," read a news release.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the Strathmore RCMP."

In an update Thursday, RCMP provided a picture of a vehicle driven by someone who may have witnessed the shootings.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark grey Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, potentially between 2013-2015.

The car was seen in dash-cam video driving past the scene at Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 at the time of the shooting – at 11:55 a.m.

"RCMP need to speak to the occupants of this car. It could be critical in obtaining important information for this investigation," RCMP said in a release Thursday.

A dark grey Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013 and 2015, captured on dash-cam footage near the scene of a shooting at Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 on Aug. 6, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)

On Wednesday, RCMP revealed they were looking into a white 2013 Dodge RAM with teal aftermarket rims and bullet shell-shaped lug nuts that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. in Calgary, just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or footage of that truck or its occupants from the time of the theft to the time of the shooting.

Investigators are now looking into a white 2013 Dodge RAM with teal aftermarket rims and bullet shell shaped lug nuts that was stolen from the 400 block of Abadan Place N.E. in Calgary, in connection with a deadly shooting east of Calgary. (Supplied: RCMP)

RCMP re-emphasized Thursday they are not looking for this truck, but are interested in any information about the truck’s whereabouts and who was driving it between Aug. 5 at 5:55 a.m. and Aug. 6 at 11:55 a.m.

The man shot and killed is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County.

A statement posted to the Rocky View County website on Tuesday evening expresses "sadness and shock" over the passing of employee Colin Hough, saying he died "following an incident" that occurred earlier in the day.

The other person shot, who suffered a superficial gunshot wound, was an employee of Fortis Alberta, the company confirmed.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Fortis said the man was performing "routine work" when it happened.

As of Thursday afternoon, the suspects remained at large and were considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police have not yet determined the motive for the violence, but say the shooting was not targeted and the immediate danger in the area is believed to be over.

RCMP said the suspects fled the scene in a white half-ton pickup truck, which was a Rocky View County fleet vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle to another location, near Township Road 252 and Range Road 260.

The vehicle had been dumped and the suspects were no longer in the area.