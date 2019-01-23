A body was removed from a home in a community east of Calgary on Wednesday and RCMP confirm the death is considered suspicious.

Members of the RCMP Major Crimes unit responded to a residence in the Town of Bassano. Police have not disclosed the nature of the death, the identity of the deceased, or whether anyone is in custody in connection with the matter.

Police tape continued to surround the home Wednesday evening.

RCMP are expected to released additional details regarding the investigation on Thursday.

The Town of Bassano is situated along the Trans-Canada Highway aapproximately 100 kilometres east of Calgary.