RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior

Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.

RCMP say four youths were injured when two Jet Ski watercraft collided Friday evening in the middle of the lake.

Police say all four youths were taken to the Skaha Marina on a boat where they were met by a pair of off-duty doctors and emergency health services personnel.

RCMP say they were taken to a local hospital where one of them — a 14-year-old girl from Alberta — died of her injuries.

In a statement Saturday, police say the other three youths were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

Police say they are now investigating the incident, but don't believe criminality or alcohol were involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.