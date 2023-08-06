RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior

Beach goers play in the waves of Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020;Police in British Columbia say an Alberta teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Beach goers play in the waves of Skaha Lake in Penticton, B.C. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020;Police in British Columbia say an Alberta teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • The price of 'cool:' Wellington St. real estate is heating up fast

    Montreal’s Wellington St. has seen a serious spike in popularity in recent years. Long-time vendors and renters say the real estate market is heating up, and for some, that’s bad news for the spirit of the street. “This is nothing new. I saw this in the 1990’s on Saint-Laurent Blvd.,” said Sterling Downey, Verdun’s city councillor.

  • Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight

    An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina