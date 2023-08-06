RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
RCMP say four youths were injured when two Jet Ski watercraft collided Friday evening in the middle of the lake.
Police say all four youths were taken to the Skaha Marina on a boat where they were met by a pair of off-duty doctors and emergency health services personnel.
RCMP say they were taken to a local hospital where one of them — a 14-year-old girl from Alberta — died of her injuries.
In a statement Saturday, police say the other three youths were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.
Police say they are now investigating the incident, but don't believe criminality or alcohol were involved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is poor time for carbon tax increase: Nanos
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after Eritrean protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people were injured when a protest of an Eritrean festival being held at a west-end Toronto park turned violent on Saturday, prompting police to warn residents to stay away from the area.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
German far-right says the EU is a 'failed project' as it prepares for European Parliament elections
The far-right Alternative for Germany declared the European Union a "failed project" in its current form as it adopted its program for next June's European Parliament election at its party convention in the eastern city of Magdeburg on Sunday, the German news agency dpa reported.
Tens of thousands of Canadians taking advantage of the new First Home Savings Account: RBC
The Royal Bank of Canada says it has seen a 'phenomenal early uptake' in the First Home Savings Account, a new program where prospective homebuyers can start saving and investing for a down payment tax-free.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
Edmonton
-
-
'It's impacting everybody': Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence in the city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
-
Russia mounts a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine following its retaliation promise
Moscow unleashed a massive missile and drone barrage on western Ukraine Sunday, following through on its promise to retaliate for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker.
Vancouver
-
B.C. high school football community rallies around top quarterback who broke his neck jumping in lake
A 16-year-old football star was visiting family in Kelowna on Wednesday when he was seriously injured in a freak accident. Now his teammates are standing by his side while he recovers.
-
Traffic sweeps B.C. on long weekend
Traffic and congestion swept across B.C. Saturday as the long weekend kicked off.
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
-
A new offload room Cape Breton hospital helping clear-up the backlog of ambulances
Ambulances waiting outside the island's largest hospital is a common sight. Line-ups and long wait-times for paramedics has been the norm, but that is changing, at least in Sydney.
Vancouver Island
-
Firefighter assaulted at Vancouver Island house fire, RCMP say
The already chaotic scene of a house fire in Courtenay got worse when the owner of the home allegedly assaulted a firefighter Friday night.
-
B.C. woman reunites with first love after fears he died in war 40 years ago
Now husband and wife, Gabriela and Jamie couldn’t be more grateful that — against all odds — their first love turned out to be their forever love.
-
Royal Roads University closes gardens after cougar sightings
Part of the Royal Roads University campus in Colwood was shut down after a cougar was spotted wandering in the area Friday.
Toronto
-
Police investigating after 2 gunshot victims walk in to separate Toronto hospitals
Toronto police are working to determine if there’s any connection after two gunshot victims walked in to separate Toronto hospitals on Sunday morning.
-
Female pedestrian critically injured in North York collision
A 27-year-old woman is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a driver in North York late Saturday night.
-
Man found shot near Toronto's waterfront taken to hospital with critical injuries
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found shot near the waterfront.
Montreal
-
The price of 'cool:' Wellington St. real estate is heating up fast
Montreal’s Wellington St. has seen a serious spike in popularity in recent years. Long-time vendors and renters say the real estate market is heating up, and for some, that’s bad news for the spirit of the street. “This is nothing new. I saw this in the 1990’s on Saint-Laurent Blvd.,” said Sterling Downey, Verdun’s city councillor.
-
Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight
An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
Ottawa
-
Holiday weekend crowds a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector
The Colonel By Day long weekend is a boost for Ottawa's tourism sector, as travellers visit the capital for the Ottawa International Busker Festival, the Casino du Lac Leamy fireworks festival and other events.
-
Pilot suffers minor injuries in small plane crash in La Peche, Que.
Emergency crews responded to a field on chemin des Erables in La Peche, Que. just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of a plane crash.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 14 things to do in Ottawa for free in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 things you can do for free in Ottawa during the month of August.
Kitchener
-
'Pretty scary,' Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
A suspect was arrested in Brussels, Ont. after a lengthy standoff with police.
-
RSV vaccine approved for people aged 60 and older: Health Canada
Health Canada has approved a new vaccine for seniors that could help prevent the severe consequences of a common, but sometimes serious illness.
-
Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.
Saskatoon
-
Man faces 71 charges in connection to break and enters: Saskatoon Police
A Saskatoon man is facing 71 charges after a police investigation into thefts on the east side of the city.
-
Here’s why Saskatchewan’s lighthouse is on an Airbnb wish-list
Two hours northwest of Saskatoon lies a unique attraction that has been named a popular destination, according to Airbnb Canada.
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Celebrating 'Food Day Canada' at the Mountjoy Farmers' Market
The Mountjoy Farmers' Market in Timmins is a 'bee hive' of activity this Civic holiday weekend. This made for a good opportunity to acknowledge 'Food Day Canada.'
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Winnipeg
-
'Very fast times': Athletes race up Winnipeg skyscraper at World Police and Fire Games
Hundreds of athletes raced the top of Winnipeg's newest skyscraper Saturday as the World Police and Fire Games come to a close this weekend.
-
Winnipeg's 20th homicide victim found stabbed in back alley: Police
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 20th homicide of the year.
-
‘The big thing is prices’: The impact of inflation on fashion
A hair salon best known for their colourful dye jobs has noticed a drop in requests.
Regina
-
Regina volunteers concerned for unhoused following dismantling of encampment
It has been just over one week since an encampment of the unhoused was removed from Regina city hall. Some of the people have moved into shelters, while others are living in back alleys.
-
'Historic mismanagement': Official Opposition demands accountability from Sask. government on Crown profit
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is looking for answers about why the provinces' Crown corporations saw a dramatic drop in collective revenue.
-
World famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut eats 304 mini donuts in 8 minutes at QCX
World famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut ate 304 mini donuts in eight minutes at the Queen City Exhibition (QCX) on Friday night.