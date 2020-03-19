PROVOST, ALTA. -- Provost RCMP are looking for information from the public to help them track down suspects in connection with the theft of an ATM from a restaurant.

Officers responded to the scene of a break-in at Mike's Original Restaurant on 57th Avenue at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday.

An initial investigation found the suspects involved in the incident used a truck to smash through the doors of the business, giving them access to the ATM inside.

The bank machine was taken from the scene.

Police say the truck used, a black, 2006 Ford F-350, is believed to have been stolen.

Investigators now want to speak with anyone who was in the area of 57th Avenue between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday and may have seen suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Provost RCMP at 780-753-2215 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Provost is located approximately three hours east of Red Deer.