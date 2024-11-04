CALGARY
    • RCMP seeking assistance after teen girl on horseback goes missing near Three Hills, Alta.

    Jaida Jousset was last seen near Three Hills, Alta., on Nov. 4, 2024.
    Mounties out of Three Hills, Alta., are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.

    Jaida Jousset was last seen Monday near the southern Alberta town, and RCMP say her family is worried.

    She's described as approximately 5'4" and 101 pounds, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

    She was last seen wearing a black-and-white winter coat, jeans, an orange toque and black-and-purple runners.

    She was on a black horse at the time.

    Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 403-443-5538.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

