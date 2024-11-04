RCMP seeking assistance after teen girl on horseback goes missing near Three Hills, Alta.

Mounties out of Three Hills, Alta., are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Jaida Jousset was last seen Monday near the southern Alberta town, and RCMP say her family is worried.

She's described as approximately 5'4" and 101 pounds, with a fair complexion and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white winter coat, jeans, an orange toque and black-and-purple runners.

She was on a black horse at the time.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 403-443-5538.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.