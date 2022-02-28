RCMP seize 440 cannabis plants worth $440K during Alberta traffic stop
Innisfail RCMP is reminding Albertans that even though Cannabis is legal in Canada, there are still limits on how much you can carry with you in public after 400 plants worth an estimated $440,000 were seized during a recent traffic stop.
Police say a member of the integrated traffic unit performed a traffic stop on a male driver for speeding, then based on numerous indicators entered into a drug trafficking investigation.
"During the search of the vehicle, the officer found 440 marijuana plants, worth an approximated value of $440,000. Other drugs, and paraphernalia were also found," police said.
The driver, a 56-year-old man from Calgary was arrested and charged with:
- Speeding, and;
- Distribution of budding or flowering plants, or more than four cannabis plant, under the Cannabis Act.
The man's name was not released and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 7 in Didsbury.
"The Integrated Traffic Unit would like to remind you that, even if cannabis and cannabis products are legal in Canada, there is provincial, territorial, and federal regulations that need to be followed when buying, transporting, or consuming marijuana," police said in a release.
More information in the Cannabis Act can be found online.
Alberta cannabis regulations can also be found online.
