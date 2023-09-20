Calgary

    • RCMP uniforms stolen during northwest Calgary break-in

    A picture of an RCMP uniform stolen from a northwest Calgary home on Sept. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service) A picture of an RCMP uniform stolen from a northwest Calgary home on Sept. 19, 2023. (Courtesy: Calgary Police Service)

    Multiple RCMP uniform pieces were stolen from a northwest Calgary home during a break-and-enter on Tuesday.

    According to Calgary police, two people broke into a residence in Rockland Park between 7:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. The home, belonging to an Alberta RCMP member, is located in the 0 to 100 block of Rowley Terrace N.W.

    Police believe multiple RCMP uniforms and boots, along with jewelry, handbags and wallets, were stolen from the home. The value of the stolen property is more than $5,000.

    The suspects may have been driving a U-Haul truck at the time of the break-in, police said. One male suspect was seen wearing a red reflective work jacket.

    Some of the stolen uniform pieces have been recovered, but others remain unfound.

    The Calgary Police Service is reminding the public that anyone with a concern about someone identifying themselves as a police officer can ask to see their badge and identification card.

    Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these stolen items is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

    Police are also looking for security camera or dash-cam footage from the area on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.

    Calgary Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News