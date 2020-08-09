Cochrane RCMP are looking for the body of a 16-year-old boy who didn’t make it to shore after swimming in the water downstream of the Seebe Dam Saturday afternoon.

A dive team out of Camrose conducted the recovery operation on Sunday.

Officials say the water dangerous with strong currents under a deceptively calm surface, and the area is on private property with no public access.

“To get (here) one would have to pass a numerous amount of gates and no-trespassing signs, well over a dozen of them,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

“Due to COVID, due to hot weather, we’re talking some days 50 to 70 people who are coming out here trespassing and honestly not listening to the signs or directions of people who are trying to get them out.”

The lands near the water are owned by TransAlta, Stoney Nakoda First Nation, and CP Rail lines also run nearby.

Leaders of the various groups will meet in the coming days to discuss how to crackdown on the rampant trespassing.

Cpl. Savinkoff says there are considerations to ticket and tow the vehicles of trespassers.

The fine for trespassing is $287 dollars, but the consequences of this location can mean life or death, hence his warning to steer clear.