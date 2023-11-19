CALGARY
Calgary

    • Rebels sweep the weekend with 3-2 victory over Hitmen

    Red Deer's Matthew Gard scored the first two goals of his WHL career Saturday, leading the Rebels to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen Red Deer's Matthew Gard scored the first two goals of his WHL career Saturday, leading the Rebels to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen

    The location changed but the result stayed the same Saturday as the Red Deer Rebels stopped the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 at Peavey Mart Centrium.

    The Rebels got two goals from Matthew Gard -- his first WHL goals -- and one from Kai Uchacz, while peppering Calgary goaltender Ethan Buenaventura with 48 shots.

    Keets Fawcett and Sean Tschigerl scored for Calgary.

    It was the Rebels' second straight victory over the Hitmen, after shutting them out 3-0 Friday night.

    The Hitmen are off until next Saturday, when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Saddledome. Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.

