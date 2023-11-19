Rebels sweep the weekend with 3-2 victory over Hitmen

The location changed but the result stayed the same Saturday as the Red Deer Rebels stopped the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 at Peavey Mart Centrium.

The Rebels got two goals from Matthew Gard -- his first WHL goals -- and one from Kai Uchacz, while peppering Calgary goaltender Ethan Buenaventura with 48 shots.

A beauty first career goal for Matthew Gard! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tMXSI8mAgu — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) November 19, 2023

Keets Fawcett and Sean Tschigerl scored for Calgary.

It was the Rebels' second straight victory over the Hitmen, after shutting them out 3-0 Friday night.

Okay well this is our save of the night…



Ethan Buenaventura people 👀 pic.twitter.com/vuwukNXFpP — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 19, 2023

The Hitmen are off until next Saturday, when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Saddledome. Puck drop for that one is 7 p.m.