

CTV Calgary Staff





CTV News has confirmed the identity of a 60-year-old man who recently lost his job with a Red Deer middle school after he was charged in December with five charges including child luring and making child pornography.

Norman Howes, who had taught at West Park Middle School, was charged on December 31, 2018 in connection with sex-related crimes involving a total of three children who are all under the age of 16. The accused has more than 30 years of teaching experience.

Howes, who has been fired from his position with the school. has been charged with:

Luring a child

Sexual exploitation

Sexual interference

Making child pornography

Invitation to sexual touching

The allegations against Howes have not been proven in court. The 60-year-old is scheduled to make his next court appearance on January 17.