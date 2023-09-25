Regulator rules in favour of Trans Mountain route deviation

The Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain Corp.'s application to modify the pipeline's route.

The Crown corporation that owns the pipeline project had requested permission to alter the route slightly for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of pipe in the Jacko Lake area near Kamloops, as well as the construction method for that section.

Trans Mountain Corp. said it had run into engineering difficulties in the area related to the construction of a tunnel.

But Trans Mountain's application was opposed by the Stk'emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation, whose traditional territory the pipeline crosses and who had only agreed to the originally proposed route.

Trans Mountain Corp. had said if its route deviation request was denied, it could result in a nine-month delay and $86 million more to the pipeline's final price tag.

The regulator said it would release the reasons for its decision in the coming weeks.