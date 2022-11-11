Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge draw hundreds of people to pay tribute

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

On Remembrance Day, people across Lethbridge took time to pay tribute to those who fought and sacrificed for our freedom.

For the first time since 2019, the Royal Canadian Legion was able to hold a service at Exhibition Park, as the past two had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year, hundreds gathered to show their respect.

“It’s really good to be able to come back out and see everyone without their masks – for us to be able to come and commemorate for the veterans, those who have passed and those who continue to serve,” said Lt. Peter Rosendal.

At the same time, on the other side of the southern Alberta city, hundreds more gathered at the cenotaph for a service organized by the 20th Independent Field Battery R.C.A.

For the past two years, it was the only Remembrance Day service in Lethbridge.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout.

“It's nice to see everyone come out – see all the young faces, all the old veterans standing around. It’s heart-warming for the soldiers, even on a cold day it’s heart-warming. It’s nice to see all the people – that they still remember,” said Master bombardier Kingsley Mann.

While Friday was a day to honour those who have died protecting our country, it was also to honour those who continue to serve.

One of those serving today is Second Lt. Joel Mensah.

Born in Ghana, Mensah became a Canadian citizen in 2017 and joined the Canadian Armed Forces a year later, feeling it was his duty to contribute to his new home.

“I feel like me being a part of this is also me contributing to the memory of the soldiers that served. Again, it’s been a great experience for myself, being in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Mensah said.

Those involved in Friday’s services encourage everyone to make it a year-round pursuit.

“It’s always important to remember the veterans – those who passed away protecting our freedom, fighting in the world wars and the Korean conflict. We have a democracy here and in the Western Hemisphere because of them,” said Lethbridge RCMP veterans’ secretary Mike Duffy.