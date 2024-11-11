Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary

Calgarians will be observing Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.

There are eight different events planned for Nov. 11 in the city to remember the end of hostilities during the First World War as well as the sacrifices of all veterans in the Canadian military.

Each day this month, veterans and supporters have been gathering at the Field of Crosses on Memorial Drive to honour different sections of Canadian military members.

Other ceremonies include:

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14 Ave. N.W.);

King's Own Calgary Regiment (137 Battalion Memorial, North Glenmore Park);

Studio Bell National Music Centre (300-851, 4 St. S.E.);

The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Tr. S.W.);

Canadian Pacific Memorial (CP Memorial Square, 7550 Ogden Dale Rd. S.E.); and

Calgary Highlanders Remembrance Day parade (Central Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

At the Hangar Flight Museum, ceremonies will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Admission to the museum will be by donation after the ceremony. Donations to the Veterans Association Food Bank are also welcomed.