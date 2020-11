CALGARY -- A private Remembrance Day ceremony for invited guests was held at The Hangar Flight Museum but members of the public were encouraged to participate virtually.

Don Ross, the director of The Hangar Flight Museum board who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force, served as emcee.

Participating dignitaries included:

Reverend Deacon Rosemary Bishop

Mayor Naheed Nenshi

Calgary Skyview MP Jag Sahota

Calgary Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried

Calgary Fire Department active Deputy Chief Peter Seenaerts

The Hangar Flight Museum will be open to the public Wednesday afternoon by donation. Guests must pre-register for an online ticket at The Hangar Flight Museum.