CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    Share

    Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.

    The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) received a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. reporting a possible house fire, according to a Sunday news release.

    When crews arrived on the scene in the 4700 block of Memorial Drive, they found a single-storey, detached, single-family home fully engulfed in flames.

    The occupants of the home met the fire crews and told them all eight residents and pets got out safely and were accounted for.

    CFD said the “large fire” was being fed by a natural gas meter that was damaged by heat. The fire also damaged overhead power lines.

    ATCO and ENMAX were both called to the scene to attend to the utilities.

    The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. They then searched the inside for any other occupants, but no one else was found.

    The damage to the gas line to the home required it to be excavated to stop the flow of gas.

    CFD said the damage was contained to the house of origin.

    Crews were expected to remain on scene through the night to extinguish any remaining hot spots and assist with the investigation.

    Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion You don't need to be an influencer to earn income from social media

    How legitimate are claims by some content creators that the average person can earn passive income from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says it's quite possible, if you're willing to put in the initial time and effort.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News