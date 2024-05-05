Crews battle 'large' natural gas-fed fire at Marlborough home

Fire crews responded to Marlborough late on Saturday night to battle a blaze that had engulfed a home.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) received a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. reporting a possible house fire, according to a Sunday news release.

When crews arrived on the scene in the 4700 block of Memorial Drive, they found a single-storey, detached, single-family home fully engulfed in flames.

The occupants of the home met the fire crews and told them all eight residents and pets got out safely and were accounted for.

CFD said the “large fire” was being fed by a natural gas meter that was damaged by heat. The fire also damaged overhead power lines.

ATCO and ENMAX were both called to the scene to attend to the utilities.

The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. They then searched the inside for any other occupants, but no one else was found.

The damage to the gas line to the home required it to be excavated to stop the flow of gas.

CFD said the damage was contained to the house of origin.

Crews were expected to remain on scene through the night to extinguish any remaining hot spots and assist with the investigation.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze.