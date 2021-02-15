Advertisement
Removal of 42 CP Rail cars ongoing near Crowsnest Lake in southern Alberta after derailment
CP Rail says 42 cars left the track near Crowsnest Lake on Friday, with one becoming submerged. (Courtesy Kyle Wilkinson/@fireems148)
Share:
CALGARY -- Work is ongoing to remove 42 CP Rail cars carrying potash that left the track near Crowsnest Lake on Friday.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday, about 150 kilometres west of Lethbridge, Alta., near the B.C.-Alberta boundary, in the Crowsnest Pass.
"There were no dangerous goods involved. There were no injuries to the crew," read a statement from CP Rail.
One car was submerged in the lake and crews are now working to remove it, CP Rail said in a statement.
"CP is working closely with Alberta Environment, regulatory agencies and other stakeholders on a mitigation plan, which will include thorough water monitoring," it read.
"The car in question is being monitored and will be removed when it is safe to do so. Potash is a non-hazardous, water--soluble product."
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.