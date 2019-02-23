Hundreds of positions are up for grabs in and around Calgary as Lowe’s looks to hire qualified people to help out in time for the 2019 home improvement season.

The company is hiring about 300 positions at 14 stores in the city for all sorts of positions including managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers, truck drivers and sales specialists.

Officials with the chain say that spring and summer is the busiest time at their stores and they encourage young people to pursue the positions.

“From past years towards this one, there’s been a lot more interactions with colleges and universities throughout the city. There’s been a lot more advertising put towards it,” says James Ellwood, assistant store manager at Lowe’s.

He says he sees a lot of people who are looking for some new experience to add to their resumes.

While Saturday is the main day for the hiring fair, Ellwood says if you missed out, there will still be an opportunity to get noticed.

“There are going to be more interview throughout the time as well as people come in.”

Lowe’s Canada wants to hire more than 6,350 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions nationwide in time for spring.