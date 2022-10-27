Report calls for increased provincial oversight into Alberta's private career colleges
A Calgary charity wants the province to step up actions against problematic private career colleges.
Momentum, a financial support charity for people living on low incomes, released a report titled: "High Hopes, High Costs: Protecting Students at Private Career Colleges."
It found instances of misleading marketing tactics and concealed tuition costs that caused some students to go into debt with slim job prospects.
"We launched this study more than a year ago and it really affirmed what we'd been hearing for quite a long time from our students. And its concerning because a post-secondary education should be helpful not harmful," said Courtney Mo, public policy and research manager at Momentum.
The report did not identify any criminal charges.
It says there are 190 private career colleges (PCC) across Alberta, providing private education toward career fields in beauty and personal care, medical or legal office assistance positions, or various types of driving courses.
They differ from public post-secondary institutions as they are private businesses that don't receive direct government funding, but they are licensed and monitored by the province.
"They can pressure you quite well to go to their college," said Kim Keeler, a graduate of a private career college in 2015, "for income-wise, when you need money and stuff it's kind of hard not to jump into it."
She said she spent $20,000 on tuition to become a medical office assistant but adds she didn't feel properly trained, has since abandoned her job search, and regrets attending.
"I think it's probably good not to rush into it, and to look at all your options first," said Keeler.
MOMENTUM'S FINDINGS
Momentum's study relied on a focus group of 37 people and data analytics from 4,400 negative Google reviews of PCC's.
The reviews revealed in some cases, students experienced poor course instruction, or overpaid for under delivered promises in terms of skill-building and finding work.
Momentum also found tuition can cost about $25,000 and some students reported feeling pressured into signing up for student loans.
"Unfortunately it can come at a real high cost. Some learners are graduating with a really poor quality learning experience and very poor opportunities in terms of job prospects," said Mo.
The report cites the Conference Board of Canada which found a higher percentage of private career college students are women, over age 25, have dependent children, have debt-loads about $10,000 and were born outside of Canada.
"They may not have four years to attend a public university program, so this may be their only opportunity for a career boosting education," said Mo.
Leaders at the Centre for Newcomers say their clients have expressed concerns about feeling misled by a few PCC's.
"They're feeling victimized and often there's no recourse, there's nowhere for them to go and nowhere for us to advocate," said Anila Lee Yuen, CEO of the Centre for Newcomers.
The report also found a majority of satisfaction from students -- 70 per cent from PCC graduates compared with 86 per cent of public post-secondary graduates.
ASSOCIATIONS RESPOND
After contacting a number of PCC's CTV News was directed to speak with the Alberta Association of Career Colleges.
Officials said there is recourse and the province can intervene with problematic schools by issuing stop-orders, and collecting student complaints.
The association chair recommends students research the program's reputation, and learn more about the future job first, before committing to any education program.
"The career colleges serve a sector of students that this could be so life-changing for them, that's valuable when it's done right," said Cheryl Harrison.
In a statement from Michael Sangster, CEO of the National Association of Career Colleges, he said, "the report’s own online data analysis found that the vast majority of student reviews were positive in nature. We believe the report deserved a thematic analysis of these positive student experiences as well."
It continued, "As a regulated sector, we continually strive to improve experiences and protect students... We always stand ready to work with parties that want to share ideas and practices that can improve student outcomes at all levels of the post-secondary experience."
Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides also sent CTV News a statement.
It reads: "We take all allegations of wrongdoing very seriously and we are currently investigating concerns of alleged system abuse involving PCCs and student recruiters in Alberta. Advanced Education has already taken actions against a small number of private career colleges conducting improper practices.
"Advanced Education and Community and Social Services are also working together to help affected students. We are reviewing the recommendations from Momentum’s report and exploring additional steps to protect students and ensure compliance among private career colleges."
POLICY ACTIONS
Momentum's report offers policy recommendations to address PCC's of concern.
Among them, it's calling for the province to improve oversight by increasing investment in oversight bodies, and to regulate standards for senior leadership and ownership.
Advertising practises especially via digital communication should have strengthened regulation, and full program costs should be fully accessible online and in print.
PCC programs, curriculum and learning materials should be periodically reviewed.
Instructors should be required to meet minimum standards of qualifications.
Momentum is also calling for independent data collection of graduation rates and direct employment, and make that publicly available to students.
