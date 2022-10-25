Report of knife-wielding man on UCalgary campus unfounded: police
The Calgary Police Service says an investigation into a report of a man with a knife on the University of Calgary's main campus yielded no evidence.
A shelter-in-place alert was sent to students and staff at around 9 p.m. Tuesday after police received an emergency call indicating a man with a knife had been spotted near the Science Theatres building.
Officers and campus security scoured the campus but there was no sign of a man with a knife, no additional witnesses and no security footage of a suspect.
CPS officials told CTV News Wednesday morning that the initial report may have been a misunderstanding and the investigation into the matter has ended.
The university encouraged anyone who required support to reach out to Student Wellness Services and Staff Wellness.
