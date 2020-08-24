Advertisement
Reports of shots fired prompts police presence outside Calgary Central Library
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 2:30PM MDT Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 2:34PM MDT
CPS members and police tape outside of the Central Library Monday afternoon during the investigation into reports of shots fired
CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating reported gunshots in the East Village near the Central Library.
Police officials confirm officers responded to an area along Fourth Street S.E., between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, shortly before 2 p.m. Monday following reports of shots fired.
As of 2:30 p.m., police had not located a gunshot victim or a perpetrator.
Officers have cordoned off an area of a parking lot near the stairs on the east side of the Central Library.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.