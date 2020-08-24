CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating reported gunshots in the East Village near the Central Library.

Police officials confirm officers responded to an area along Fourth Street S.E., between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, shortly before 2 p.m. Monday following reports of shots fired.

As of 2:30 p.m., police had not located a gunshot victim or a perpetrator.

Officers have cordoned off an area of a parking lot near the stairs on the east side of the Central Library.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Numerous responding officers are speaking to witnesses and taking statements. No victim has come forward at this point. #yyc pic.twitter.com/t5yeLBDmWw — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) August 24, 2020