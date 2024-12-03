Residents debate Grassy Mountain coal mining project applications at public hearing

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Residents in favour and against coal mining in the Eastern Slopes had the chance to have their voices heard as a public hearing for three applications by Northback got underway in Pincher Creek Tuesday.

Thirty-four individuals and organizations were given 20 minutes to make an oral presentation to the Alberta Energy Regulators (AER) panel regarding the applications for Grassy Mountain inside the Pincher Creek Community Hall.

Northback applied for a coal exploration program, a deep drill permit and a temporary diversion licence.

“It is a very important part of our regulatory process to have the opportunity for all Albertans to have their say,” said Rina Blacklaws, a spokesperson for Northback.

The presentations consisted of those in favour of the project and those against.

“Even though we run cattle, we don't have enough land to effectively live off of it,” said Lucas Michalsky, who ranches near Burmis.

“You need to have two occupations to be able to be a rancher in this area and I’m looking at this mine and duration they’re talking about, it’ll be a great opportunity for my children and hopefully my grandchildren.”

While those further downstream of Michalsky are more concerned about the potential impacts the coal mine could have.

“Despite people saying its going to bring jobs, it's also going to bring sickness, diseases and respiratory illnesses,” said Nicole Johnston, who lives on the Piikani Nation.

“Everything will be affected. They need to research what’s in that coal dust and what will be carried through the air that everybody down stream will breathe. They can’t say they’re going to put up a screen and stop it, but a screen has holes in it.”

For and against

The AER held the public hearing, but no cameras or recording devices were allowed inside.

Those who spoke in favour of the mine said it would boost the economy, grow jobs and sustain the pass for years to come, while those against voiced concerns about environment impacts to water quality and wildlife, both near and downstream of Grassy Mountain.

“They'll paint park benches, they'll feed kids dinner, they'll have hearings, they'll do all kinds of, anything they can do to get the coal, that's what they want,” said country music singer Corb Lund.

“They want the money; they want the coal and they don't care about our water.”

Lund is from Taber, but currently lives in Lethbridge and has been vocal against coal mining. His family still owns land in the eastern slopes of the Rockies.

“The people that refuse to see the effects that these mines are going to have on the people downstream, just so they can have a job, I’m sorry but that’s not proportional,” he said. “It’s not fair to any of us downstream.”

Andy Valderplas, who is a construction contractor for mining companies, spoke Tuesday morning to the panel. He said having the mine would allow generational businesses to continue to operate and flourish in the pass.

“Us supporting what Northback does, we are in turn supporting our employee’s future and our children’s future,” said Vanderplas. “It’s the future of our community.”

The province put a moratorium on coal mining, but later opened the door to this particular project because it was already in the proposal stage.

Last week, residents in the Crowsnest Pass voted in a non-binding referendum with 71 per cent in favour of having the mine.

The Oldman River flows directly through the Piikani Nation and while chief and council have some concerns about the mine, they are in favour of drill testing.

“This is our traditional territory so we need to be interested in what's happening up there in the pass and it's all based on data,” Piikani Nation Coun. Wes Crow Shoe explained.

“The project is based on data and they need this data to either continue or not continue with the process.”

Any testing and future mining operations would take place on Piikani Territory, with the nation being a significant stakeholder in the project.

“Maybe (our members) are concerned,” Crow Shoe added. “It’s my concern as well. We’re here to listen, gather information and make an informed decision.”

Northback says the exploration program would use water from previously mined end-of-pit lakes and would not be connected to nearby creeks, rivers or bodies of water.

“Mining practices of yesterday are not the same as the mining practices of today,” said Blacklaws.

The hearing will continue Wednesday.

Once the hearing wraps up in Pincher Creek, it will continue in Calgary on Jan. 14.

“The AER used its discretion under the Responsible Energy Development Act, to send the Northback applications to a hearing to ensure a transparent technical review. The hearing starting Tuesday will determine whether Northback can move forward with drilling and exploration at Grassy Mountain,” said the AER.

Following public hearings, the panel will have 90 days to come back with its decision.