    • Residents displaced by house fire in southwest Calgary

    Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a late night blaze inside a four-plex in southwest Calgary on Thursday. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a late night blaze inside a four-plex in southwest Calgary on Thursday.

    A fire forced residents of a four-plex in southwest Calgary out of their homes on Thursday night.

    The fire broke out at about 9:30 p.m. at a building in the 11000 block of 27 Street S.W.

    Crews said smoke was coming from the upper level of home when they arrived.

    All of the residents were helped out of their units and there were no injuries.

    The Calgary Fire Department said the building sustained smoke and water damage inside the suite where the fire began.

    The residents in that unit will be displaced for the time being.

    The cause is under investigation.

