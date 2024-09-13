Residents join authorities, officials to discuss social disorder around Savanna Bazaar

They say they love their community and they're willing to fight for it.

On Thursday night, dozens of Saddleridge residents gathered in a known trouble spot, the Savanna Bazaar strip mall, plagued by social disorder, especially at night.

There are noisy cars, partying, open liquor and according to some, even drugs.

"We're tired of all the racing and the drugs that are happening in this area," said Michael, an area resident.

"Every night, all we hear is the burnouts, the racing up and down the street.

"Our kids can't come here without being offered crack cocaine. My son's been offered that more than one time, coming here, from people in these high-performance cars."

On Thursday night, dozens of Saddleridge residents gathered in a known trouble spot, the Savanna Bazaar strip mall, plagued by social disorder, especially at night.

The Savanna Bazaar, located about three kilometres east of the Calgary airport, has been the home of disruptive behaviour for more than a year.

Area residents say it is particularly unruly on weekends and holidays.

Concerned residents and business owners met with area councillor Raj Dhaliwal, police, the city and bylaw to voice concerns and ask questions about how to deal with the problem.

It has deteriorated to the point where a community safety officer is now dedicated to managing complaints from the area.

On Thursday night, dozens of Saddleridge residents gathered in a known trouble spot, the Savanna Bazaar strip mall, plagued by social disorder, especially at night.

Police say they wanted to hear from citizens, but admit resources are stretched thin.

Those who live in the area say more enforcement is needed.

"It's obviously a very personal and deep matter to the residents in the community," said Sgt. Ahmed Shahein with the Calgary Police Service.

"You could sense the emotion – feel the emotion – when it came to people's safety and their children. ... I really hope that it was conveyed to them that we are taking this very seriously."

On Thursday night, dozens of Saddleridge residents gathered in a known trouble spot, the Savanna Bazaar strip mall, plagued by social disorder, especially at night.

Shahein says police have been responding to calls, but often, when they do, the behaviour stops, making enforcement difficult, but he's hopeful of changes that have already been made or are on the way.

"In the last little bit, in conjunction with the councillor's office (and) in conjunction with the board of directors of this plaza, there's new elements that have been added," Shahein said.

"There's speed bumps. ... There's signage, there's going to be lighting, there's going to be all kinds of different things that are going to be added.

"From a policing perspective, we're still here, still enforcing, still present."

Another meeting is planned in the coming weeks.

With files by Kevin Green