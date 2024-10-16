Return of the Water Main Repairs 3: City says to expect traffic disruptions through late November

Phase 3 of repairs to Calgary's wounded water feeder main began on Wednesday.

The latest work to the Bearspaw South feeder main will last until late November and will cause traffic disruptions, the city says.

According to the city, however, there will be no water restrictions this time around.

This work comprises three repair sites:

Parkdale Boulevard between 26 and 27 Streets N.W.;

The Memorial Drive westbound off-ramp connecting to Crowchild Trail northbound; and

Brownsea Drive N.W. at the bottom of the Bev Longstaff West Hillhurst Pedestrian Bridge ramp.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to expect detours and delays.

More details about movement restrictions at each repair site can be found at calgary.ca/trafficinfo and maps.calgary.ca/pathwaysandbikeways.

And more details about the repairs can be found at calgary.ca/watermainbreak.

"Phase 3 of the feeder main repairs are taking place now given the results provided by the pipe-diver assessment following the feeder main burst in June," the city said in a release.

"The information provided about the condition of the feeder main identified specific areas reaching the threshold for immediate repairs. We are proactively addressing the segments identified as most compromised based on this data. Performing this work now will help to lower the risk of another unplanned failure in the feeder main."