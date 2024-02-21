Rising demand has Alberta non-profits bracing for a tough 2024: Survey

Alberta's non-profit sector is bracing for a tough 2024 with rising demand for services along with community and environmental challenges.

The Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations (CCVO) released its annual State of the Sector Survey on Wednesday, providing insights into how nearly 1,500 Alberta non-profits are faring.

CCVO says it had a record-breaking response to the 2023 survey, which suggests some of the biggest concerns non-profits are facing, including an increase in the need for their services, increased hate and anger, and unprecedented effects of climate change.

According to the CCVO survey, nearly one in three Albertans are expected to access charitable services to meet their basic needs in the next six months.

It also found 74 per cent of respondents felt climate change had impacted their operations in 2023, as wildfire smoke led to cancelled programming and fundraising events.

The CCVO says the sector contributes $5.5 billion to Alberta’s economy annually and employees nearly 285,000 Albertans.

According to Ipsos Reid, 83 per cent of those are accessing the services for the first time, in some cases including non-profit staff members themselves.