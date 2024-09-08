Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West

Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.

Myashiro defeated Bridget Mearns in a constituency vote that saw 1,110 votes cast in a riding with 1, 516 eligible voters.

Miyashiro previously ran as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge East. He also served two terms on Lethbridge City Council.

He said that campaign, which he lost to UCP candidate Nathan Neudorf, taught him something about the opposition.

“One thing we learned last year – they’re (the UCP) dirty,” Miyashiro said. “They made up stuff. They brought up stuff about me that wasn’t true.

“We’re going to fight back this time. We’re going to face it head-on because that’s the only way we’re going to beat these people.

“We’re not going to be the nice NDP all the time in this race," he added. "We’re going to have the full force of our caucus and we’re going to have all of you to fight the fight.”

'Stand up for what truly matters'

Nenshi, who was on hand at the event, spoke and later posted his congratulations to Miyashiro on social media.

“Congratulations to Rob Miyashiro, our Alberta NDP candidate for Lethbridge-West! Both of our candidates are amazing community leaders and I thank them for putting their names forward. I know Rob will stand up for what truly matters to the people of Lethbridge-West in the upcoming byelection and I look forward to working with him.”

No date for the Lethbridge-West byelection has been called yet but one must be announced by Jan.1, 2025.

Phillips resigned as the MLA for Lethbridge-West on July 1.

West Lethbridge MLA Shannon Phillips has opted not to run for the Alberta NDP party leadership, instead throwing her support behind Kathleen Ganley.

“We’re going to show them what it’s like to be beaten badly in Lethbridge-West,” Miyashiro said. “This is going to be the first win for our leader Naheed Nenshi -- and we’re going to make it a resounding victory for all of us.”