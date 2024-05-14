CALGARY
Calgary

    • Robot lawn mower being tested out by City of Calgary

    The City of Calgary testing out robot lawn mower as part of a pilot program. (City of Calgary handout) The City of Calgary testing out robot lawn mower as part of a pilot program. (City of Calgary handout)
    Share

    The City of Calgary is testing out a robot lawn mower as part of a small-scale pilot program looking at more efficient ways to care for parks.

    The autonomous commercial mower will work at a single location for 30 days starting in mid-May.

    "Part of this is trying out innovative ideas, like autonomous mowers, to see if we can identify an opportunity to improve our operations," said spokesperson Kyle Ripley in a Tuesday news release. 

    The robot works the same way as the robot vacuums Calgarians may have in their homes, like a Roomba, and has a charging station and a pre-planned schedule.

    The city says it's a "lot bigger" than a home vacuum – about the size of a wooden packing pallet – and weighs 160 pounds.

    However, the city says the mower is electric and quiet.

    "The mower’s micro-mulching feature is expected to result in healthier grass over time, make it lusher and potentially require less water to keep the turf green," a news release adds.

    Once the pilot is complete, the city will review the results to determine if autonomous mowers are a good fit at select parks.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News