Rocker is third generation of Steiner family to compete in Stampede rodeo

Tuesday, a new group of cowboys takes over as Pool B takes centre stage at the Stampede rodeo.

One of the competitors will be 18-year-old Rocker Steiner, who will be competing at Calgary for the first time.

And while it might be the first time for Steiner, it turns out competing at the Calgary Stampede is a tradition in the Steiner family.

His grandpa was a bull rider, and grandma was a barrel racer. His dad was a world champion steer wrestler and mom and sister were both barrel racers.

Rocker didn't actually start competing in bareback until he was about 14, because he was more into wake boarding, but he turned out to be a fast learner.

And recently, Rocker added a new line item to his resume: actor.

He and his dad both briefly appeared in the critically-acclaimed TV series Yellowstone, which stars 2022 Stampede parade marshal Kevin Costner.

"Taylor Sheridan moved right next to us," Steiner said in a Monday interview with CTV News, "and he's the writer and director of Yellowstone. He found out I rode bareback horses and asked if I wanted to be in the show and I was like 'yeah'!

"We went up to Utah and filmed a bit. I didn't have any idea what kind of backlash I was going to get. Seriously, I had to turn my phone off after that I still get to this day videos of that scene.

"It was a different experience," he added. "It was fun."

As far as competing in Calgary, Steiner said he's been hearing about it for a while.

"Man like the energy here is just so insane," he said. "I mean the crowd is right on top of you and that's what I like.

"My dad's been telling me about how great Calgary is the last couple of years, and that I needed to get up here!"

Back to Yellowstone: Steiner didn't see Costner on the day he was shooting, but he did get to meet other cast members.