CALGARY -- Rocky View County has put a fire ban in place, effective immediately, due to dry, windy weather conditions.

As of April 27, all burning is suspended, except for:

Internal household fire places

Camp stoves (properly attended)

Propane/natural gas barbecues

Propane/natural gas fire pit

Oil well flaring (registration is required by calling 403-264-1022)

Rocky View County surrounds Calgary to the west, north and east. Foothills County is to the south.

The Town of Cochrane announced a fire ban shortly after on Monday, which comes into effect at 1 p.m., with the same restrictions in place.

The provincial government has also enacted a fire ban — as well as a ban on off-highway vehicles — in all provincial forest protection areas during the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of fire restrictions and advisories are in place across the province.

A grass fire was reported in northwest Calgary over the weekend, which was believed to have started on a rural property in Rocky View County

More information on fire restrictions is available on the Rocky View County website or from the province online.



