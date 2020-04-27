Rocky View County enacts fire ban due to dry, windy weather
File photo of a grass fire in Rocky View County. A fire ban is now in effect, officials announced Monday.
CALGARY -- Rocky View County has put a fire ban in place, effective immediately, due to dry, windy weather conditions.
As of April 27, all burning is suspended, except for:
- Internal household fire places
- Camp stoves (properly attended)
- Propane/natural gas barbecues
- Propane/natural gas fire pit
- Oil well flaring (registration is required by calling 403-264-1022)
Rocky View County surrounds Calgary to the west, north and east. Foothills County is to the south.
The Town of Cochrane announced a fire ban shortly after on Monday, which comes into effect at 1 p.m., with the same restrictions in place.
The provincial government has also enacted a fire ban — as well as a ban on off-highway vehicles — in all provincial forest protection areas during the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of fire restrictions and advisories are in place across the province.
A grass fire was reported in northwest Calgary over the weekend, which was believed to have started on a rural property in Rocky View County
More information on fire restrictions is available on the Rocky View County website or from the province online.