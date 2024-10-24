Rooney returns to lineup as Flames look to stay hot against Hurricanes

The Calgary Flames will try to stay hot Thursday night.

The team is 5-0-1 to start the season, defying the low expectations most people had going into the year.

Thursday, they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Saddledome, and there are a few changes to the lineup.

Kevin Rooney returns to action after missing five games after getting hit into the boards on opening night in Vancouver.

This is the second straight season Rooney has been injured early, but he said he’s glad he was able to come back after this injury a lot quicker than he did last season.

“Obviously,you know, you think about last year,” Rooney said. “You’re like, ‘here we go again’, so you’ve got to get the mind right and stay positive and know that your chance will come – and you know, that’s kind of what I’ve done here.

“You just use that support that they have around here,” he added. “We have a lot of good people in the organization and a lot of people have talked to me over the last couple weeks about staying patient and listening to the doctors.

"The training staff has done an amazing job (too),” he said, “of helping me get back from obviously a scary play.”

So, Rooney comes into the lineup and Adam Klapka sits.

Justin Kirkland will move in to centre Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha.

Martin Pospisil goes back to wing on Nazem Kadri’s line and Matt Coronato goes down to the fourth line.

Also, some good news as both Yegor Sharangovich and Sam Honzek were on the ice skating today. Coach Ryan Huska says they’re both getting close to being ready to return to game action.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

With files from CTV's Glenn Campbell