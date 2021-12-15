Roughly 1,650 unvaccinated Alberta Health Services employees placed on unpaid leave

Alberta Health Services' immunization deadline for staff members passed Monday and, while the vast majority complied, approximately 1,650 employees are now on unpaid leave.

AHS confirmed Tuesday night that the full-time and part-time workers on unpaid leave will be able to return to their role at any time if they provide proof of full immunization.

According to AHS, the staffing reduction is not expected to cause additional surgery delays, reduce access to emergency care or affect acute care bed access.

"The policy will help us protect those in our care, as well as those providing care, treatment and support to Albertans," said an AHS spokesperson in a statement sent to CTV News. "We are extremely grateful for the 97 per cent of full-time and part-time staff and 99.7 per cent of physicians who have become fully immunized to date."

AHS says all unpaid leaves will be reviewed at the end of March 2022. A breakdown of the roles of the affected employees has not been released.

An additional 175 unvaccinated AHS staff members, who are eligible for temporary, targeted COVID-19 testing, were permitted to remain on the job at 19 select work locations as well as nine EMS locations across the province.

The testing option was introduced at these undisclosed locations that AHS said were at risk of service disruptions.

AHS also confirmed a handful of employees who are eligible for temporary testing have turned that option down and have been placed on unpaid leave.