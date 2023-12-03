CALGARY
Calgary

    • Roughnecks kick off 2023-24 NLL season with narrow 14-13 loss to Rochester

    The Calgary Roughnecks opened the 2023-24 in Rochester, where they dropped a 14-13 decision to the Knighthawks. (Photo: X@RocKnighthawks) The Calgary Roughnecks opened the 2023-24 in Rochester, where they dropped a 14-13 decision to the Knighthawks. (Photo: X@RocKnighthawks)

    The Calgary Roughnecks lost a tough one Saturday night, dropping a 14-13 decision to the Rochester Knighthawks in their season opener.

    The night got off to a good start for the Roughnecks, who jumped to a 6-3 lead on goals from Haiden Dickson, Tyler Pace (twice), Dan Taylor, Shane Simpson and Jesse King, countering a pair from Knighthawk Harrison Matsuoka.

    They bumped it up to 10-5, getting goals from Thomas Hoggrth, a former Knighthawk, Tanner Cook and a second goal from Haiden Dickson.

    Rochester changed goalies at the half and responded with five goals in a row to knot the game at 10 apiece, then pulled ahead before Tyler Pace and Josh Currier got them back to within a goal at 13-12.

    However, Rochester added one more before Haiden Dickson scored his third of the night to make the final score 14-13 for the Knighthawks.

     

    Rochester outshot the Roughnecks 64-47 on the night. Christian Del Bianco stopped 50 shots for the Roughnecks.

    Calgary travels to San Diego for a game next Saturday night. They take a holiday break before playing their home opener December 30 at the Saddledome.

