Roughnecks kick off 2023-24 NLL season with narrow 14-13 loss to Rochester

The Calgary Roughnecks lost a tough one Saturday night, dropping a 14-13 decision to the Rochester Knighthawks in their season opener.

The night got off to a good start for the Roughnecks, who jumped to a 6-3 lead on goals from Haiden Dickson, Tyler Pace (twice), Dan Taylor, Shane Simpson and Jesse King, countering a pair from Knighthawk Harrison Matsuoka.

They bumped it up to 10-5, getting goals from Thomas Hoggrth, a former Knighthawk, Tanner Cook and a second goal from Haiden Dickson.

Rochester changed goalies at the half and responded with five goals in a row to knot the game at 10 apiece, then pulled ahead before Tyler Pace and Josh Currier got them back to within a goal at 13-12.

However, Rochester added one more before Haiden Dickson scored his third of the night to make the final score 14-13 for the Knighthawks.

Welcome to the Roughnecks Thomas Hoggarth! pic.twitter.com/VvrqXHBpFB — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) December 3, 2023

Rochester outshot the Roughnecks 64-47 on the night. Christian Del Bianco stopped 50 shots for the Roughnecks.

Calgary travels to San Diego for a game next Saturday night. They take a holiday break before playing their home opener December 30 at the Saddledome.