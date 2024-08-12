Rural emergency departments struggling with physician shortage
Many communities across Alberta have been dealing with a shortage of physicians.
The problem is being felt the most in the rural areas of the province.
Fort Macleod's emergency department is closed due to a lack of physician coverage.
It's set to reopen Monday evening but this is at least the fifth time the emergency department has closed since the start of June.
"In the smaller rural areas, it's the family physicians that staff the hospitals and the emergency departments. It's the rural generalists who are providing that care, so as communities lose those physicians, not only do they lose access to primary care, their hospitals close," said Dr. Paul Parks, Alberta Medical Association (AMA) president.
The AMA estimates at least 650,000 Albertans currently don't have a family doctor.
The association is currently working with the province on new compensation packages for family and acute care to attract more doctors but so far, progress has been slow.
"I think the biggest issue is around finances, having to take it to treasury board, to all the MLAs and government and get it approved because it will require some upfront investment," Parks said.
Over the weekend, Premier Danielle Smith spoke about the issue on her radio show, Your Province. Your Premier.
A deal on a funding model for family physicians is expected by the end of September.
During the show, Smith said, "We need doctors to have a minimum patient load of 500. We have to have doctors working in rural hospitals, yes, but if you're going to make sure that when you call and make an appointment, you have to have a doctor with enough patients so that they're working more than one day a week."
According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), summer is difficult for staff as doctors go on vacation.
But AHS says it's committed to attracting more doctors to the province.
"Our goal is always to keep our sites operating as normal to ensure that patients receive safe, quality care where and when they need it. To achieve this goal, it is critical we retain and recruit a healthy workforce," AHS said in a statement.
Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Quake felt from Los Angeles to San Diego, swaying buildings and knocking items off shelves but no big damage
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was strongly felt Monday afternoon from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms, but no major damage or injuries were immediately reported.
'Serious trouble': New Ontario report latest example of Canada's health-care crisis
Morale among Ontario health-care workers is deteriorating, according to a new report. The peer-reviewed study, released on Monday, found a growing staffing crisis is putting the well-being of hospital workers and patients at risk.
Their job was saving lives. They lost their own in Brazil's horrifying plane crash
Arianne Risso worked every day to help her patients battle cancer. That made it all the more heart wrenching when her life -- along with that of seven other doctors -- ended abruptly after a plane tumbled from the sky in Brazil.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you’re using your friend’s membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you’re in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun earns mixed reviews, praised for 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at Paris Games
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
Chief human-rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission agreed to resign Monday after an investigation into his past comments related to Israel.
