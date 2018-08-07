Airdrie’s Ryan Straschnitzki is back on the ice four months after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The 19-year-old was paralyzed in the crash and is determined to return to the rink on a sled.

He was a Winsport Tuesday afternoon, along with his dad and youngest brother, trying sledge hockey for just the third time.

Straschnitzki says there’s a lot to learn.

“Just being on the ice, all the memories I had. It's pretty exciting, learning a new way to play the game and I'm enjoying it,” he says.

Straschnitzki is being coached by Chris Cederstrand who retired from the Canadian men’s sledge hockey team about a year ago.

“I think it’s amazing for him. I know what it’s like to be a young kid aspiring to play hockey for a career. The first time we had Ryan out on the ice I think it was about three weeks ago, the smile on his face was something I’ll never forget,” says Cederstrand.

One of the most challenging parts is balancing on the sled.

“I think just the balancing for sure because of the sled and the way you move it’s a lot different so that’s something I’ve got to work on,” says Straschnitzki.

“I had a standup career before I had my accident,” says Cederstrand. “You get in a sled and it’s just a completely different beast in itself you’re having to use your hips to control your body now and then you have to learn to stick handle.”

Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down in the crash the killed 16 people and injured 12 others in April.

He underwent treatment at the Foothills Hospital and the Shriners hospital in Philadelphia before coming back home at the beginning of July.

Now he dreams of making the national sledge hockey team.

“Just keep practicing sledge to hopefully get good. Long term make the Olympic team and win a gold medal but for now I’m just out here having fun,” he says.

Straschnitzki is still undergoing physiotherapy.

His family is currently living in a hotel while their Airdrie home is renovated to make it wheelchair accessible.