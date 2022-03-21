SAIT and U of C compete in first Canadian intercollegiate disc golf tournament
A new post-secondary rivalry teed off in Calgary on the weekend.
The SAIT Trojans and University of Calgary Dinos faced off Saturday in the Showdown, considered the first intercollegiate disc golf tournament in Canada.
More than 30 staff and students competed at the Currie course in southwest Calgary, with SAIT winning based on overall player averages.
Jonathan Guenther from SAIT was also the individual winner with rounds of 69 and 64 and total of 133, just ahead of Josh Meijndert, who finished at 68 and 68 for a 136 total.
Matthew Kemp (68-70, 138) was first overall in the recreational division and Bryce Pickford (67-67, 136) was the top staff member.
"I’m so proud of Jonathan, who I only met for the first time two a few weeks ago, and who came out to a practice I held the week before the tournament," said SAIT head coach 'Frisbee Rob' McLeod.
"I got to follow him in the second round for the last six or seven holes and it was awesome to watch him stick to his game plan, which ultimately led to him shooting the hot round of the entire tournament, and a three-stroke victory."
The event was the first since McLeod was hired by SAIT last fall to build a disc sport program.
"So I didn’t compete, but rather helped out with the tournament, and made sure that my players (and the U of C players) had support throughout the day in case any rules questions came up, or if they needed anything," he said.
"It’s been a while since I coached, and my first time ever coaching a disc golf team, so needless to say I was pretty excited."
McLeod says his initial goal was to build a program with 10 players and there are 13 already registered.
"To build a Frisbee program means to create opportunities for people to try, learn, and play Frisbee – in this case disc golf, but I am also working to build an ultimate team, and establish dodge disc intramurals," he said.
Full results from the event can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
Canada's National Research Council detects 'cyber incident,' investigation underway
Canada's National Research Council (NRC) detected a 'cyber incident' on March 18, two months after Global Affairs Canada experienced a similar disturbance.
Joly warns of further sanctions against Russia as Trudeau set to leave for Europe
Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Suspect charged in downtown Ottawa arson last month not connected with 'Freedom Convoy': police
Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Edmonton
-
UCP membership soars as intraparty fight over Alberta premier's leadership escalates
An upcoming vote to decide the fate of Jason Kenney as United Conservative Party leader and Alberta premier is driving up membership numbers and igniting concerns about possible rule changes and ballot box shenanigans.
-
Semi, SUV involved in head-on crash in southeast Edmonton
An SUV and semi crashed in southeast Edmonton around noon on Monday.
-
Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak, forward Derick Brassard in trade deadline day deals
The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of NHL trade deadline day acquisitions, according to multiple media reports.
Vancouver
-
2nd security guard attacked in Kelowna, B.C., in just 1 month, RCMP say
Police in Kelowna are investigating the assault of a second security guard in just one month in the city in B.C.'s Okanagan region.
-
B.C. Paralympic star Mollie Jepsen named Canada's flag bearer in closing ceremony
Canada's first gold medallist at the Beijing Paralympic Games, West Vancouver's Mollie Jepsen, can now add the honour of closing ceremony flag bearer to her growing list of accolades.
-
Advocacy group calls for mask mandate to stay in B.C. schools
With most B.C. schools in the middle of spring break, an advocacy group is calling on the province to keep a mask mandate in place, rather than lifting it when students return to class.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers are holding off on any move toward permanent daylight time until they see what neighbouring jurisdictions do.
Vancouver Island
-
Popular Victoria pickleball court closing due to noise complaints
Pickleball players will soon be down a space to play as the City of Victoria closes a mixed-use court at Todd Park.
-
Truck impounded, driver fined $600 amid Victoria convoy protest
Victoria police impounded at least one vehicle over the weekend amid protests opposed to COVID-19 mandates outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Canadian Forces combat engineers descend on Comox Valley for training exercise
Combat engineers from across British Columbia converged on the Comox Valley on Saturday and Sunday to take part in a special training exercise called "Sapper Forge."
Toronto
-
These Ontario politicians are using TikTok to connect with millions of viewers
A TikTok account may not be the first resource you’d expect to find in a politician’s toolkit, but Ontario officials are carving a niche out on the platform.
-
11-year-old allegedly caught driving 150 km/h loses control of car during police pursuit
An 11-year-old who was allegedly caught driving 150 km/h on a 'joy ride' in Ontario lost control of vehicle and crashed through a fence while being pursued by police, officials said.
-
Police say roughly $400,000 worth of cocaine was seized from Markham home
A Markham man is facing a number of charges after approximately $400,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded handgun were allegedly found in his residence.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Serving customers in French is a 'priority,' says Air Canada CEO
Speaking publicly for the first time since he caused a huge uproar over his unilingualism, Air Canada's top executive said Monday that French is a "priority" for the Montreal-based airline and pledged to "do better.
-
Montreal police investigator to probe murders of sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier
A Montreal police investigator will be responsible for shedding light on the facts surrounding the killing of young sisters Norah and Romy Carpentier in 2020.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
-
Suspect charged in downtown Ottawa arson last month not connected with 'Freedom Convoy': police
Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
Kitchener
-
170 charges and tickets, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day. The City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University issued an additional 23 tickets and charges.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you still need to wear a mask as of Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
Saskatoon
-
11 Sask. senior homes affected as provincial subsidy ends
The end to a provincial subsidy program will affect seniors at 11 facilities, according to the Ministry of Social Services.
-
Saskatchewan reaches highest COVID-19 death rate among provinces: physician town hall
Saskatchewan has the highest COVID-19 death rate among the provinces, according to information shared at a physician town hall last week.
-
Ottawa under pressure as CP Rail stoppage enters second day as talks continue
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Thessalon, Bruce Mines could be left without physicians next month
A contract dispute between the province and individual municipalities could result in Thessalon and Bruce Mines losing all their physicians next month.
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $1M Encore win
A Sudbury woman is $1 million richer after playing Encore in the Feb. 8 Lotto Max draw.
Winnipeg
-
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas facing calls to step down amid suspension over sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations
Arlen Dumas is facing calls to step down as Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) amid an allegation of sexual harassment and sexual assault brought forward against him by a senior AMC staff member.
-
Manitoba adds five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations slightly increase
Manitoba's death toll from COVID-19 saw another jump Monday as the province added five deaths over the weekend.
-
Alberta attempted murder suspect may be heading to Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP in Alberta say a man wanted in connection with a double stabbing at a campground in Okotoks, Alta. may be on his way to Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan reaches highest COVID-19 death rate among provinces: physician town hall
Saskatchewan has the highest COVID-19 death rate among the provinces, according to information shared at a physician town hall last week.
-
Man wanted for attempted murder possibly travelling through Sask.: RCMP
A man wanted for attempted murder could be travelling through Saskatchewan, according to Alberta RCMP.
-
11 Sask. senior homes affected as provincial subsidy ends
The end to a provincial subsidy program will affect seniors at 11 facilities, according to the Ministry of Social Services.