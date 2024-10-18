CALGARY
SAIT death investigation sees police release photos of unknown man

Calgary police released these photos on Oct. 18 as part of an investigation into a death on the SAIT campus on Oct. 16, 2024. Calgary police released these photos on Oct. 18 as part of an investigation into a death on the SAIT campus on Oct. 16, 2024.
Calgary police have released photos of a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT).

Emergency crews were called to the SAIT campus just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the body of a woman in her 20s was found inside a student residence building.

SAIT students told CTV News that the death occurred in a room on the 19th floor of the Begin Tower.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday, but police say the woman's cause of death remains undetermined.

On Friday, police said that as part of their investigation, investigators want to identify a man believed to have had contact with the woman prior to her death.

The man is described as 5'8" to 5'9" tall (173 to 175 centimetres) with a medium build.

Anyone who knows who the man is can call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

