SAIT Trojan's men's basketball team honour fallen star John Smith

When the SAIT Trojan's men's basketball team takes to the floor on Wednesday night, they'll have more on their minds than just the game.

The Trojan's will be playing with a heavy heart. Their game against St. Mary's University will be played in honour of former Trojan's start player John Smith, who was gunned down last October outside a nightclub.

Assistant coach Pat Boulin knew Smith very well and says there will be a lot of emotions.

"This is going to be a different game," he said. "It's going to be and emotional game and it's going to be a lot of fun."

LIKE A BIG BROTHER

Trojan's guard Charlie Conner was a close friend of Smith's. He says Smith was like a big brother to him.

"I just want to honour him the best I can," Conner said. "I want him to know I love him."

'HE SAVED MY LIFE'

Conner was at a crossroads in his life when he met Smith.

They were playing basketball in Washington State and Smith convinced Conner to come to Calgary and play for the Trojan's.

Conner says the decision to come to Calgary changed his life.

"I wouldn't undersell it if I said he save my life. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn't be here and I wouldn't be who I am today," Conner said.

"I'm blessed to be playing basketball for SAIT. Just to be playing basketball anywhere. I made a lot of friends and family out here."

SCHOLARSHIP IN SMITH'S HONOUR

SAIT will be honouring Smith by handing out a scholarship in his name.

The John Smith Jr. Memorial Equity and Diversity award will ensure his name lives on.

Head Coach Marty Birky says it's a fitting honour.

"The fact that his name is now going to be honoured for hopefully a very long time will bring awareness to a cause that he was such an advocate for," Birky said.

"I think we would get that smile from John that we saw all the time."

LOVED LIFE

Boulin says Smith was a very loving person whose first love was basketball and second love was people.

"And there's nothing more that he would want, to bring people together, especially at this time with it being Black History Month.

"John was such an advocate for Black history and stuff like that within the community.

"There's not a better time to come out and watch some basketball and watch the two things that John loved the most."

Tip off for Wednesday's game against St. Mary's is 7 p.m. in the SAIT gym.