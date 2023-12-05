Sales in Alberta restaurants and bars hit a record high, report says

New data from Statistics Canada says sales at restaurants and bars across the country are on their way up and, in Alberta, they've broken a record.

The agency released its report on September sales last month, which saw $7.7 billion in nation-wide sales, up 0.8 per cent from the month before.

ATB Financial says the seasonally adjusted figures for Alberta were $1 billion, up by 0.9 per cent from the previous month.

The institution says that's a record high for the province, but Canada's totals were 1.1 per cent below the total reached last February.

"Revenues continue to far exceed last year's levels," ATB Financial said in its newsletter late last month.

"Over the first nine months of 2022, Alberta's restaurant and bar sales were up by 14.2 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and it was a similar story nationally.

"Higher prices at restaurants and bars account for about half of these increases."

According to Statistics Canada, Alberta's totals for September were fourth highest.

Ontario saw the largest amount of sales ($3 billion), followed by Quebec ($1.52 billion) and then B.C. ($1.35 billion).

Most of Atlantic Canada saw nearly flat increases while New Brunswick saw a drop of 1.1 per cent.