Sam Hunt coming to Calgary during 2023 Stampede

Officials have announced another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.

The 11-day festival takes place at the Cowboys Calgary tent from July 6 to 17, coinciding with the Calgary Stampede.

Though the entire lineup hasn't been announced just yet, the most recent headliner to be unveiled is country singer and songwriter Sam Hunt, who will take the stage on Tuesday, July 11.

Known for hits like House Party, Body Like a Back Road, 23 and Leave the Night On, Hunt has a new album due out later this year. The first song from the album, called Outskirts, was released on March 10.

Previously announced acts include Dustin Lynch on Thursday, July 6, The Kid Laroi featuring Zack Bia on Sunday, July 9, Jack Harlow on Wednesday, July 12 and TLC and Shaggy on Friday, July 14.

The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.