CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is requesting tips from the public as the search continues for a visitor to Calgary who left a downtown hotel Sunday night and didn't return.

According to police, Sheldon Wolf's family saw him leave the Sandman Hotel in the 800 block of Seventh Avenue S.W. at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday. The 47-year-old resident of Carrot River, Sask. has not been seen or heard from since.

Wolf is described as:

Approximately 175 cm (5-9) tall

Weighing 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having greying brown hair

Having grey eyes

Having a 'J' tattooed on this right hand

Police have released photos of Wolf.

Carrot River, Sask. is located approximately 180 km east of Prince Albert.

Anyone who encounters Wolf or has information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.